Marty James Huie
April 7, 1952 — November 3, 2021
On November 3, 2021, Marty James Huie heard the call of his Heavenly Father, and stepped out of earthly time and into the eternal realm. He was born April 7, 1952, in Walla Walla, to Jim and Clara Huie. Walla Walla was home to Marty his entire 69 years. He loved his community, cherished long term friends, valued every person he met, and aimed to live his days being an encourager and positive influence in the world. His faith in God was the foundation of his days.
He was a most generous man, ever challenging the status quo, an entrepreneur and visionary to his core. Marty took great pride in the years of photography services he provided, always striving for excellence in his craft. Marty’s engaging smile affected all of those around him, as well as his joyful, fun loving zest for life.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Missing him are his wife of 42 years, Susan Belzer Huie; daughter, Sara (JP) Watson; and son, Michael (Jess) Huie; sister, Lindy (Bill) Ko; and brother, Myron (Heather) Huie. He adored his five grandgirls, Ysela, Lyleanna, Izabella, Emalina Watson, and Chandler Huie. He cherished his large extended family and circle of friends.
A Celebration of Life will be Monday, November 22, 2021, at 10 AM at Blue Mountain Community Church. Internment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Marty’s name may be made through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home.