Marthceltha Fayne Feekes
July 2, 2021
Marthceltha Fayne Feekes, of Weston, Oregon, went home to be with the Lord and her loving husband, Kenneth Feekes, on July 2, 2021, at the age of 83.
She will be missed by her family and all in the community that she gave selflessly to.
She is survived by her children, David Feekes, Dan Feekes, and Ruthie Mackie; grandchildren, great- grandchildren; and her sisters, Roberta (Bobby) A. Gaye, Charla J. Beck, and Joanne R. Wilson.
A memorial service will be held at the Weston Community Church, August 14, 2021, at 1:00pm. Everyone is welcome! In lieu of flowers you can donate to the Weston Community Church, Weston or Milton Freewater Food Bank, or a charity of your choice.