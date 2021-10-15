Martha Ramirez
June 28, 1959 — October 8, 2021
On October 8, 2021, Martha Ramirez passed away after a long, hard-fought battle with medical complications after a brief illness. She fought the good fight, and through it all, she kept a smiling face and strong will even with the loss of speech.
Martha Ramirez was born Martha Maldonado, in Walla Walla, on June 28, 1959, to Alfredo and Dolores Maldonado. Martha was a lifelong resident of Walla Walla. On December 16, 1977, she married her high school sweetheart, Ricardo Ramirez of College Place. They spent 35 beautiful years together and had three children: Gabriel Sabastian Ramirez of Walla Walla, Cristal Henzel Buescher (Jon Buescher) of Walla Walla and Rosa Maria Ramirez of Walla, Walla. Martha had five grandchildren: Camrin Henzel, Elian Ponce, Kayley Henzel, Jazlene Ponce, and Taylor Ponce. Later in life, in 2012, she found her lifelong companion Eddie Sigo, with whom she remained until her passing days.
Martha thoroughly enjoyed being a homemaker, stay-at-home mom, and grandmother; her time with her grandchildren was priceless. She enjoyed the outdoors and gardening. Martha also enjoyed doing many different types of arts and crafts. Her family was very special to her, and she spent as much time with them as possible; these precious moments made her very happy. Martha was also an animal lover who loved her two puppies, Lolita and Chiquita. Her favorite color was purple and anything with sparkles, or as she would say anything with “bling, bling.” She will be remembered as a loving, caring, selfless person who had a huge heart, was a big goofball, and loved to laugh and have a good time.
In addition to her children and grandchildren, Martha is survived by her mother, Dolores Maldonado; sister, Leticia Sanchez; and her brothers, Armando Maldonado and Reynaldo Maldonado, all of Walla Walla, and numerous nieces and nephews. Her lifelong companion, Eddie Sigo; and Ricardo Ramirez, with whom she remained friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Alfredo Maldonado.
A wonderful person has left us empty and sad as she has gone on to a better place. She will suffer no more and will be in our hearts forever. Martha will be genuinely missed, and we invite you to remember her life at the following services.
Viewing and visitation will be Oct. 18, 2021, from 12 pm until after Rosary at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder Walla Walla. Rosary: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6 pm at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, with Sister Helen Mason. Funeral Mass will be held Oct. 19, 2021 at 10am at St. Patrick’s Church with Father Matthew Nicks, officiant. Interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 2120 S. 2nd Ave Walla Walla, WA