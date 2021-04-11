Martha “Marty” Burroughs
December 4, 1946 — April 7, 2021
Martha “Marty” Burroughs, was born December 4, 1946, to Otto and Leota Graaff Steinhardt in Walla Walla. She attended local schools and graduated from DeSales High School in 1965. She was a member of the Pep Club.
She married Bill S. Burroughs on December 10, 1966, and they later had two sons: Mike and Brian. She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church.
Marty was for the most part a “homebody”, finding her pleasure in life by puttering around the house, fixing things up and doing yard work. She loved to go fishing and was a very dedicated “mall walker”, enjoying both the exercise and talking with her friends.
She was a waitress at the Pastime Café for many years and loved and appreciated by the “regular” customers for her efficiency, quick and cheerful smile. Through the years she also worked at various jobs such as the Red Apple and Bright’s Candies. She also enjoyed and volunteered her time at local school districts, St. Mary’s Physical Therapy, and St. Vincent De Paul.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Arlene Steinhardt; and her husband, Bill Burroughs. She leaves behind a sister, Regina; and two sons, Mike and Brian.
Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Schools or charity of donors choice thru the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder.