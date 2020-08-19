Martha Lee Bussell
June 7, 1936 — August 15, 2020
Martha Lee Bussell (Marty), 84, passed peacefully from this life surrounded by loved ones at her home in Gardena, Washington. She was born June 7, 1936, in Walla Walla to Wilbur and Grace Garbe. She attended Gardena and Touchet schools and graduated from Touchet High School in 1954. She married her high school sweetheart, Larry Bussell in Weiser, Idaho. Apart from a few years residing in Idaho, they farmed in Gardena, Washington until their retirement.
A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Martha Lee delighted in making her home warm and welcoming for her family and friends. Many enjoyed her wonderful meals and treats. Her homemade German Chocolate cake and fudge were a special treat and loved by her family and friends.
Martha Lee was a gifted and talented pianist. Having played since a little girl, she could play many songs by ear. Her life and home were filled with music. She was a piano teacher as well as accompanist for several area churches and community events. She accompanied singing classes at Walla Walla Community College. Everyone stopped to listen as she started to play.
Thank you for the music.
Golfing with her friends and family was a favorite hobby. She enjoyed playing in amateur tournaments with her friends and had five holes in one during her golfing years. She was a member of several churches including Touchet Community Congregational Church and First Church of God. Marty was a member of PEO and the Walla Walla Country Club.
She is survived and will be missed by husband, Larry Bussell of Touchet; son, Art Bussell; daughters, Lorene Gosney, Melanie Wilkinson, Sarah Bussell and Darlene White (Wesley); six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Bill and Paul; sister, Claire; and granddaughter, Tara.
Viewing and visitation will be held at Herring Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla on Thursday, August, 20, 2020, from 10:00 am - 6:00 pm. Please join the family for the graveside service on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Please wear masks and observe social distancing during services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Aid Center in Martha’s name through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home.