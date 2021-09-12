Martha Diane O’Boyle
September 3, 1960 — October 26, 2020
Martha Diane O’Boyle, age 60, formally of Walla Walla, was born on September 3, 1960, and died on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, WA.
Born Martha Diane Campbell in St. Paul, Minnesota, Martha grew up with her mother Margaret and father Ernie Campbell, two sisters Kathy and Debbie and one brother David. The family moved to Walla Walla in 1969 where her father became the Minister of Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church.
After working together as youth ministers, Martha married Brian O’Boyle in June, 1985 and settled in the Seattle, WA area. Brian worked for Boeing and Martha became a full time teacher in the Tukwila School District. They proceeded to move to Tacoma, WA to start a family in 1993. Their children are named Riley and Connor.
As a teacher, Martha’s passion was art and music. She was well known for carrying a guitar into the classroom and teaching children how to draw. As a substitute teacher, Martha passed hundreds of bookmarks drawn by children onto other children at different schools. Martha volunteered to tutor children with cancer who were unable to attend school. She helped to start and was the first director and lead teacher for the pre-school in her family’s local church.
Martha is survived by her husband, Brian; her children, Riley and Connor; her parents, Ernie and Margaret; her sisters, Kathy and Debbie; her brother, David; and many living cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral services will take place at Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 2 PM. Reception to follow in Campbell Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be sent to any local organization focusing on art, music, and early childhood education.