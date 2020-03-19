Martha Anne (Bosley) Kenney
— March 12, 2020
Martha Anne Kenney, 85, passed away March 12, 2020, at Parkview Memory Care - Wheatland Village in Walla Walla.
Martha was born to George (Bill) Bosley and Jessie (Hanger) Bosley in Dayton, Washington. She attended schools in Dayton. She started at Star School and finished at Dayton High School.
Martha married the love of her life, Ronald Kenney, on July 22, 1950. They moved to Waitsburg where the family farmed. She worked at the Waitsburg Pharmacy for many years and was a Hospice volunteer when Hospice originated in Walla Walla.
She was a member of Waitsburg Presbyterian Church, P.E.O., Odako and DeNova Club. Her greatest joy was her family and many close friends. She loved the outdoors: skiing (snow and water), golfing, fishing, boating, time at the family mountain cabin, Dutch oven cooking and traveling. Participating in Spokane’s Bloomsday Run was always an event she looked forward to. Martha learned to swim as an adult and loved it. She was also a beautiful seamstress and quilter.
Martha is survived by her children: Becki Maki, Sandy (JE) McCaw, Lavonne (Robin) Hamilton and John (Susie) Kenney; seven grandchildren: Lacey Ahlf, Eric Maki, Dana Rognier, John McCaw, Kelly Steinhoff, Cori Hartley, Jason Kenney; and 16 great- grandchildren. Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Ron; parents, Bill and Jessie Bosley; sisters, Elna Turner, Mary Martin and Wilma Winnett.
Per her request, there will be no funeral services held. Memorial contributions may be made to Walla Walla Community Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association through the Herring-Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla, WA 99362.