Marna Janice Smith
October 26, 1930 — September 5, 2021
Marna Smith, 90, passed away on September 5, 2021, at her home. She was born to Harold and Cliffie (Littleton) White in Alamosa, Colorado. The family moved to the west coast soon after and settled in Walla Walla in 1932.
She attended Green Park elementary school and graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1948. She remained in close contact with many childhood and school friends.
On April 17, 1949, she married Earl M. Smith and moved to the Valley Chapel area, where she lived for 72 years. They raised Angus cattle, hay, and wheat. They had five children, all of whom were busy with their part of the farm business and 4-H and FFA projects. Marna was a 4-H leader for 25 years.
Marna directed the “School of Joy” daycare at the College Place Presbyterian Church from 1985 to 1988. She then went to work for Gayla Bishop, catering at Whitman College and later, A Gayla Affair. She worked in catering for 15 years.
After her retirement she volunteered at the St. Mary Cancer Center for 8 years. She also volunteered for Walla Walla Community Hospice and the Christian Aid Center.
She was a long-time member of the College Place Presbyterian Church, joining in the 1950s. She served as an elder, sang in the choir, assisted with Sunday School and with many funeral dinners. She was also active in the Walk to Emmaus/Christ community and directed a “Walk” in 1997.
She loved to travel, going to Hawaii, Spain, cruises to the Panama Canal and the Caribbean, and winter trips to Yuma, AZ. She loved the Oregon Coast. She sang at Carnegie Hall in 1998 with the Walla Walla Choral Society.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl in 1980; her son, Thomas Smith in 2007; her parents, and in childhood, a brother, Dean. She is survived by two daughters, Christine Maldonado (Varo) of Fort Collins, CO and Laurie Klicker (Mike) of Walla Walla; and two sons, W. Scott Smith and David Smith (Lena) of Walla Walla. She was proud to be grandmother to David Maldonado, and Cole (Christina), Lane (Alyse), Bella, Alexander, and Andrei Smith; and great-grandmother to Maeve Smith and Justin Kirkland. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Frances Southern and Virginia Grieb; and numerous nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.
A Memorial service will be held Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 3:00 pm at the College Place Presbyterian Church. The service will also be viewable on the CPPC Church at Home YouTube channel.
The family suggests those wishing to make a Memorial contributions in Marna’s memory consider the College Place Presbyterian Church college scholarship fund, the Christian Aid Center, or Walla Walla Community Hospice through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla, WA 99362.