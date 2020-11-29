Marlow Wellington Dawes
October 6, 1943 — November 19, 2020
Marlow Wellington Dawes, 77, of College Place, died at home on Thursday, November 19.
Marlow was born in Omak, Washington, on October 6, 1943, to Lee and Anabel Dawes. Marlow was raised in northern and central Washington. Marlow attended Walla Walla College and graduated with a degree in education in 1966. While at college, he also met Carol Otter. They were married on August 20, 1967, in Wenatchee, Washington. Their daughter was born in 1970 and their son was born in 1971.
Marlow taught elementary school, primarily 5th and 6th grades, for 25 years in Baker, Oregon; Ellisford, Washington; Pendleton, Oregon; and Anchorage, Alaska.
In 1991, Marlow and Carol moved to Walla Walla and Marlow became a phlebotomist at Walla Walla General Hospital for 14 years before he retired.
Marlow was an avid reader and read many classic books. He also enjoyed camping, coin collecting and watching Seattle Mariners and Seattle Seahawk ball games.
Marlow is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Bill Cote of Gray, Tenn.; his son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Karen Dawes of Spokane, Wash.; his brothers, Jerry, of Wenatchee, Wash., and John, of Grandview, Wash.; and four grandchildren, Andy and Amy Cote and Gavin and Caden Dawes. He was preceded in death, by his wife, parents, and his sister, Nona.
A memorial service will be planned at a future date. Marlow was a member of the Neptune Society and his ashes will be scattered at sea off the Washington Coast.