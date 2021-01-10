Mark Thomas Stronczek
1978 - 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Mark Thomas Stronczek of Portland, Oregon announce his passing on November 14, 2020.
Mark graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1996 and attended Walla Walla Community College. Throughout his life Mark expressed his love of art and fashion. After high school he pursued a career in Apparel Design at Oregon State University.
A devoted friend to many, Mark is fondly remembered by his family and friends as sentimental, “constantly hilarious”, “boldly honest”, and “ever a passionate friend”. God gives each of us a song, and Mark will be singing in the hearts of those he left behind.
Mark is survived by his parents, Bob and Sally (Lucas); brothers, Matt and Carin (Schmidt) and children, Lucas and Bella; Paul and Erika (Baugh) and daughter, Ryan. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Joseph and Beulah (Holt) Stronczek and Stewart and Earline (McMichael) Lucas.
The family would especially like to thank the many medical professionals of Oregon Health Sciences University (OHSU) of Portland, and the Legacy/Emanuel Oregon Burn Center for their devotion to Mark. Memorial contributions can be made Oregon Health (OHSU), and to Holt International, Eugene, Oregon. A full obituary is available at Davies Cremation and Burial Services (www.daviescremation.burial.com).