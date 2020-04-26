Mark James
October 8, 1953 — April 17, 2020
On Friday, April 17, 2020, Mark James, beloved husband, brother, son, and father of two, passed away at his home in Walla Walla. He was 66.
Mark was born on October 8, 1953, in Honolulu, Hawaii to Clark and B.A. James. After graduating from Dayton High School in 1971, Mark went on to college at Washington State University, where he was a member of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Education in 1976. On May 7, 1977, he married Linda Geer James in Dayton. Together they raised two children, Krysten and Brian.
Mark spent most of his career in the food industry, living and working in Minnesota, Illinois, North Carolina, Idaho, and California before returning to Walla Walla with his family in 2004 to pursue his renewed passion for farming. He spent the last years of his life developing and running his farm business, restoring and riding motorcycles, and enjoying annual trips with friends and family. Mark will be remembered as a hard working business owner, enthusiastic supporter and member of the local community, and fun loving friend to all who knew him.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Clark; and his step-father, Ike Keve. He is survived by his mother, B.A. Keve; his wife, Linda; his two children, Krysten Mabe (Josh) and Brian; his brother, Randy (Terri); his sister, Laurie Malecha (Ron); and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of life to honor Mark will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Blue Mountain Heritage Society or the charitable organization of your choice. Condolences may be addressed to the family at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 West Alder, Walla Walla, WA 99362.