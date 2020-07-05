Mark Jacky
August 18, 1955 — June 19, 2020
Mark Jacky, 64, passed peacefully in his home on June 19, 2020.
He is survived by his daughter, Whitney; brothers, Chris (Paula) and Gary (Jude); nephews, Mitchell and Garrett. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Marilyn.
Mark was born August 18, 1955, in Walla Walla, where he graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1973. Mark served in the United States Navy from 1973-1975 and enlisted in the Military Reserves until 1979 when he was honorably discharged. He graduated from Western Colorado University in 1980 with a major in Business Administration and Recreation and a minor in Accounting. While there, he was the founder and treasurer of “I Aeta Beta,” a social fraternity supporting the elderly and handicapped. He later married Whitney’s mother, Debbie Oswald. Although divorced, they have remained very close friends through the years. Mark worked as a United States Postal worker, until his health declined, due to Multiple Sclerosis.
Mark had an undeniable zest for life and was known to have a joke ready, even at the most inappropriate times. As a young man, Mark was an avid and skilled golfer. He was on the board of directors of the Veteran’s Memorial Golf Course in Walla Walla. He later served as president of the Board of Directors in 1983. He was a member of the Elks Lodge for many years. Mark loved the outdoors and you would often find him walking a quiet stream fishing or hunting in the mountains. As his MS progressed, he traded in the outdoors for playing cards, attending horse races and watching football. He taught Whitney to play blackjack when she was young so that when she was of age she was primed and ready to join him at the gambling tables. Nothing made Mark happier than spending time with his daughter or sharing her accomplishments with loved ones. He had a generous heart and constantly found ways to look out for others in spite of his own adversities. Mark is loved by lifelong friends, family and an incredible care staff.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to his Nurses, CNA’s, Hospice, medical professionals and friends who contributed to Mark’s quality of life in these final years so that he was able to remain living at home. Each of you are cherished beyond words.
The family is planning a private service. Memorial donations may be made in Mark’s name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society to fund research initiatives to help fight MS.