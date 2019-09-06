Mark C. Lueder

July 12, 1954 —  Aug. 31, 2019

WALLA WALLA - Mark C. Lueder, 65, died Aug. 31, 2019, at Brookdale Walla Walla.

Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla.

