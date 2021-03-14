Mark Allen Morasch
December 1965 — February 2021
Mark Allen Morasch passed away at his home in Richland on February 10, due to natural causes. Mark was born in Ellensburg, Washington to Glen and Alene Morasch. Mark grew up in Walla Walla and graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1984.
After graduating from high school Mark moved to Hawaii where he lived and worked for 5 years. Mark returned to the Mainland and moved to Portland, Oregon where he worked in the hospitality industry for several years. In 1996 Mark returned to his hometown where he worked in the restaurant industry and helped open several local restaurants including Whitehouse Crawford, 26 Brix, and others. Mark was also a co-owner of Walla Walla Clothing Company with his ex-wife Teresa Ellison. In 2015, Mark moved to the Tri-Cities. As a long time friend of Tom Drumheller, Mark assisted with the opening of the Lodge at Columbia Point. Mark worked in guest services and maintenance for 3 years where he was a loved member of the team.
After 911, Mark was emotionally moved to serve in the military for the protection of our nation. Mark was an active member of the Army National Guard for 8 years where he became a trained Paralegal Specialist. Mark spent many weekends dedicating his time and talents to serving our country.
As a child, Mark was very involved in The Boy Scouts of America and was a long standing member of Troop 305. He enjoyed the camaraderie of his scout mates and loved the challenges that came with earning his scouting ranks and merit badges.
Mark was an avid lover of the outdoors and loved to camp and hike. Mark’s favorite places were Cannon Beach, Wallowa Lake and Maui.
One of Mark’s greatest accomplishments was helping to raise his grandson Nolan Lugo. They were thick as thieves and spent many hours together with Mark’s fur baby, Fisher.
Mark loved his family and friends and had a kind, thoughtful and generous heart for anyone he knew. He was a warm friendly face that would light up a room with his smile. He was a friend to all. Mark was also a strong Christian and was dedicated to his faith. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, especially by his family.
Mark was survived by his mother, Alene Morasch; his sister, Mary Sword and her husband Victor Sword; his sister, Heidi Wells; his nephew, Samuel Wells and his niece, Audrey Wells; step-daughter, Ciara Perez; step-son, Logan Rodgers; and grandson, Nolan Lugo; along with many family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Glen Morasch.
A family graveside service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery where Mark will be buried with his late father. A Hawaiian themed luncheon will be held on March 20, 2021, at 12:00 pm at the Community Stateline Church in Milton-Freewater to honor Mark. Please wear something to represent his Aloha spirit. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the non-profit organization of choice or to the Nolan Lugo Education Savings Fund at Gesa Credit Union in care of Mary Sword.