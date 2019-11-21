Mark A. Anderson
Oct. 22, 1954 — Nov. 13, 2019
A ReMARKable Man: A life of generosity, creativity
and love.
Mark A. Anderson (1954-2019)
Mark A. Anderson led an incredible life, guided by his love for family, art, and community. On November 13, 2019, Mark unexpectedly died peacefully in his sleep. 65 years was not long enough to enjoy, learn from, and love Mark. His legacy of entrepreneurship, civic leadership, and genuine kindness will live on through his family, the hundreds of lives he has impacted and the art he has supported and facilitated.
Mark was born October 22, 1954, in Walla Walla. He was a devoted husband to Patty (McGillic) for 43 years and a loving father to Lisa, Jay, and daughter-in-law, Kelsee (Wilson). He was also a doting grandad to Jackson (7) and Lucas (4), with whom he spent countless hours working on projects and instilling a love of music, art, and family. Mark adored his parents. His father, Gus, born in Stockholm, Sweden, was the owner of Walla Walla’s Anderson Auto Wrecking (1945-1975) and founder of the Walla Walla Christian Aid Center rescue mission, which still operates today. His mother, Lois, born on small family farm in Southern Illinois, supported the family business, and worked at Whitman College. They instilled in him a dedication to family, spirit of generosity and kindness. Mark was a dear brother to Paul Anderson and Esther Davis and departed siblings Lewis Anderson, David Anderson, George Anderson and Ruth Anderson.
Mark was someone who took the time to develop relationships and support the educational, personal, occupational, and creative growth of those around him. He graduated Walla Walla High School in 1973 and Whitman College in 1978 with a degree in studio art. Mark’s mother had only an 8th grade education, but so valued learning that she worked as a housekeeper at Whitman to help Mark attend college. Mark supported the education of those he loved, and encouraged lifelong learning. He was particularly proud that his children had achieved a higher level of education than himself. Mark believed in people’s individual potential and in the importance of education to develop not only intellect, but also character and creativity.
Mark loved Walla Walla and believed he had a role to play in making it an even better place. There are many visible examples of Mark’s legacy and dedication to Walla Walla. He helped make possible many public works including Nano Lopez’s Matilde on Her Way to the Market; Tom Otterness’ Covered Wagon; Squire Broel’s Looking Back, Looking Forward; and, currently in progress, the casting of a beloved low hanging London Plane tree branch in Pioneer Park.
Establishing the Walla Walla Foundry in 1980 with his wife Patty, Mark’s ability to make an artist’s creative vision into reality turned his small business into a world renowned foundry. Works produced at the foundry can be seen worldwide. He had an ability to see that which had not yet been created, to envision the impossible, and to map out a path to making it real. Mark worked tirelessly to expand access to art for everyone and generations to come.
In 2010, the Carnegie Picture Lab program, headed by Augusta Farnum, expanded to include a field trip for every Fifth Grader to the Walla Walla Foundry. Fifth graders are exposed to this world-class art fabrication facility and foundry, with tours led by the craftspeople and technicians who work there and a hands-on activity. Mark believed it was important for children to be exposed to the Arts at a young age and was delighted to participate in this program. Last year alone, 600 students visited the foundry.
Mark and Patty established Foundry Vineyards in 2003. Their vision for the winery came from his love of art and community, merging the fine arts with the artistic expression of winemaking he respected so much. He believed in the power of sitting together over a meal with a bottle of wine, loving and laughing in relationship with one another. Foundry Vineyards now has two tasting rooms and an art gallery, and is operated by his two children, Jay and Lisa.
Mark was a founding member of Shakespeare Walla Walla, a nonprofit that works to bring professional performances to the community and collaborates with public schools to introduce students to Shakespeare’s works. He was a founding member of the Walla Walla Piano Group, which loans a Steinway Concert Piano to nonprofits for community music events. Through Anderson Atelier he purchased and restored several historic buildings in Walla Walla. He was a managing partner of the GESA Power House Theater which was renovated in 2011 to serve as a state of the art venue for musical, film, theatrical, and community events.
Mark also found time to contribute his expertise and time to the community he loved through his volunteer activities. He was a member of the Whitman College Board of Overseers, the Whitman College Art Advisory Board, a member of the City of Walla Walla’s Public Art Committee, and a board member of the Blue Mountain Arts Alliance/ARTWALLA. He was appointed by the Governor as a Commissioner of the Washington State Arts Commission and was selected as 2015’s “Man of the Year” by the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Mark was both a family man and a community pillar. He had a passion and commitment to fuel and expand access to art throughout the world and especially in his local Walla Walla Community. Mark’s innovative vision, ability to create, lack of hubris, and his innate ability to see the positive in people will always be remembered by those who knew him.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 23, at 4:00 p.m. at Whitman College’s Cordiner Hall in Walla Walla. Reception to follow at Reid Center.
In Mark Anderson’s spirit of giving back to the community and in lieu of sending flowers, Memorial contributions may be made in Mark’s name through the Herring-Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362 to support the following organizations:
Christian Aid Center - Mark’s dad Gus founded this organization in 1946 as the Union Gospel Mission to provide food and shelter to the homeless. It always remained important to Mark.
Artwalla - Mark became a board member in 1996, and continued in this role for 15 years. Their mission is to support and strengthen the arts in the Walla Walla Valley, a crucial part of Mark’s life.
Power House Theatre Walla Walla Non-Profit - Purchased by Mark and Patty, with Dennis and Donna Ledford in 2011, the Power House was transformed into a performing arts theatre to enrich the Walla Walla community. It is now transitioning into a non-profit to ensure the longevity of the theatre as a community asset.
EV Opportunity Fund, Walla Walla Community College - Established by Mark in 2017, this fund allows Walla Walla Community College to offer scholarships in the Enology and Viticulture Program and to work towards innovative processes for the wine industry.