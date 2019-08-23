Marjorie M. Goodwyn

Dec. 5, 1927 —  Aug. 21, 2019

RICHLAND - College Place resident Marjorie Marie Goodwyn, 91, died Aug. 21, 2019, at Kadlec Medical Center.

Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.

