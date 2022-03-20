Marjorie Jean Rakestraw
April 10, 1932 — February 25, 2022
Marjorie Jean Rakestraw, 89, of Milton-Freewater, passed away February 25, 2022, at her son’s home in Milton-Freewater.
She was born on April 10, 1932, to Eva (Clark) Trimble and Jake Knaus. Marjorie grew up and attended schools in Walla Walla. She met and married Don Rakestraw in 1951. They later divorced in 1977. At the time of their marriage they took in and raised her 3 younger siblings, Shirley, Terry and Mike Knaus. In 1953 they had one child, Dennis Rakestraw. She worked at a several jobs including Smith’s Frozen Foods, the Bon Marche and later went to work for the US Dept. of Agriculture as a product inspector. She retired from the USDA in 1997.
Marjorie was a member of the First Christian Church in Milton-Freewater.
She enjoyed spending time with family, friends and neighbors. She especially loved spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also had a special place in her heart for animals. There was not a person or animal that she wouldn’t help. She was such a giving person.
She is survived by her son, Dennis (Sharrall) Rakestraw; five grandchildren: Bryan, Travis, Ashley, Kyle Rakestraw and Christopher Welch; six great-grandchildren: Haylee, Rylie, Makenna, Wyatt, Blakely and Parker Rakestraw; and one great-great-grandson, Kaiden Parra; two younger sisters, Esther Schreiber and Shirley (Art) Adams; and two younger brothers, Terry (Barbara) Knaus and Mike (Diane) Knaus; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Marie Knaus; a brother, Jack Knaus; brother-in-law, Wayne Schreiber; and a grandson, Brandon Rakestraw.
At her request there will be no funeral, but we will be having a Celebration of Life at a later date. To leave a condolence online visit: www.munsellerhodes.com