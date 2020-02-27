Marjorie Gross
Aug. 12, 1933 — Feb. 22, 2020
WALLA WALLA -
Marjorie Gross, 86, died Feb. 22, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla.
Marjorie Gross
Aug. 12, 1933 — Feb. 22, 2020
WALLA WALLA -
Marjorie Gross, 86, died Feb. 22, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla.
Sirius XM presents comedian Tom Papa at Gesa Power House Theatre on Friday, February 28, 202… Read more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.