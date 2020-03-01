Marjorie Ella Gross
Aug. 12, 1933 — Feb. 22, 2020
In Loving Memory
Marjorie E. Gross, 86, passed away on February 22, 2020.
A Memorial service will be Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. at the Touchet Seventh-day Adventist Church with Pastor Roger Johnson officiating.
Marjorie was born to Estel and Hazel (Channing) Byrns on August 12, 1933, in Goldendale, WA. She attended the Touchet SDA School as a little girl. Marjorie stayed in the Touchet area and she spent many years cleaning homes. She was very devoted to her family, she was an active member of the SDA church, and she was a member of the Garden Club.
Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Sally Ann Baher; two sons, Ervin George Gross, Teddy Dale Gross; six grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gospel Outreach through Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla, WA. Friends and family may share memories and sign her online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com