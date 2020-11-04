Marjorie Hanan
Novemeber 13, 1930 - October 29, 2020
Marjorie Belle Willams Munden Hanan died in College Place, on October 29, 2020. She was 2 weeks short of her 90th birthday.
Marjorie was born November 13, 1930, in Milton-Freewater, to Vernon and Mabel (Peggy) Williams. She attended school in Milton-Freewater and graduated in 1949.
She worked for the Corp of Engineers in Walla Walla. She retired on November 30, 1972. She married Charles Munden on November 30, 1949. They later divorced. She married Eugene Hanan on December 30, 1972. He died June 1995.
She was a member of Central Christian Church and Laura Storey Circle in Walla Walla. She was also a member of Schuyler Rebekah Lodge # 18 and Lady Elks. She was a 4-H leader for her 4 daughters. She enjoyed bowling and had been on a team for years.
Surviving are her daughters: Shannon (Vern) Isaacson of Tacoma, JoAnne Sams of Walla Walla, Charleen Meyer of Ocean Shores and Kellie Skeeter (David Cunningham) of Dayton; her Grandchildren: Peggy Talbert of Camano Island,
Shane Snyder of San Diego, John Talbert of Ocean Shores, Jeff Skeeter(Missy) of Vancouver, Damon (Emily) Isaacson of Tacoma; Great-Grandchildren: Aaron Talbert of Vista, CA, Nathan Talbert of Pendleton, Natalie Snell of Aberdeen , Clarissa McKee of Dundee, Oregon, Carson Johnson of Aberdeen, Kaili and Averi Snyder of San Diego, and Gabriel Bunt of Walla Walla. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; her parents, Vernon and Peggy William; brother, Vernon Williams Jr.; granddaughter, Robin Talbert; and great-granddaughter, Lyric Crittenden.
Services will be held at a later date.
Donations in Marjorie’s name may be made to Walla Walla Community Hospice through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St. Walla Walla, WA 99362.