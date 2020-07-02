Marion Eberhardt Jul 2, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marion Eberhardt, 78, of Walla Walla Memorial services will be at a later date due to the virus. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memorial Service Marion Eberhardt Walla Walla Date Virus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Updates Sign up to this list to receive updates on breaking stories such as emergency road closures, major local news, local weather alerts and the like. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists