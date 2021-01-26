Marilyn R. Anderson
— January 21, 2021
Marilyn R. Anderson passed away in the early morning hours of Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Kadlec Hospital in Richland, WA. She was 70 years old and put up a valiant fight against an infection in her leg that never set right after breaking it three years ago.
Marilyn is survived by her son, Troy Anderson (his wife, Mariko, and their child, Mia); her daughter, Kristen Anderson-Guittap (her husband, Dan Guittap, and their two children, Shane (his wife, Kristin) and Jesika Simmons (her husband, Laremy) and five great-children; former husband, Alvin “Andy” Anderson; oldest sister, Joy Huddleston; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Millard and Hazel Simons; older sister, Carolyn Cargil; older brothers, Keith “Buddy” and Harold Simons; and former husband, Richard L. Smith.
Marilyn was born in Houston, TX on Feb. 25, 1950, and then moved to Washington State in her early teens. She spent most of her life in the Tri-Cities area except for about 15 years living in the Waitsburg/Walla Walla area.
Marilyn has always been known as someone who worked and played hard. She was often found cheering and supporting her children at various sporting and school events while they attended DeSales Jr/Sr High in Walla Walla, WA. She was an invaluable asset to any team as her many accomplishments and acknowledgements of appreciation were expressed at every job she held. This was especially true for her last 20 years of working while at the Westinghouse Hanford Project and Fluor companies where she ascended the clerical ranks to become an Executive Assistant to over five Fluor presidents. She wasn’t all work, she also developed quite a passion for card crafting via Stamp It! and spent many an hour with her friends expressing her creative side.
A private Graveside service is scheduled for Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Einan’s Sunset Gardens in Richland, WA. As a breast cancer survivor, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Marilyn R. Anderson to Living Beyond Breast Cancer at www.lbbc.org.