Marilyn “Patty” McGraw

March 14, 1932 —  July 21, 2019

WALLA WALLA -

Marilyn “Patty” McGraw, 87, died July 21, 2019, at Washington Odd Fellows Home.

Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.

