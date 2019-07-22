Marilyn “Patty” McGraw
March 14, 1932 — July 21, 2019
WALLA WALLA -
Marilyn “Patty” McGraw, 87, died July 21, 2019, at Washington Odd Fellows Home.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.
