Marilyn “Patsy” Beth Duffy
January 21, 1924 — November 15, 2020
There was a Rumblin’ in the sky November 15, 2020, as Marilyn “Patsy” Beth Duffy, was welcomed home into the arms of her loved ones who had gone before.
Born January 21, 1924, to Marvin Adkins and Eva Lena Lieuallen at the Lieuallen Homestead near Weston, Oregon. She joined brother, Pete, sister, Merna, later younger sister, Georgia, and a large family of grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins.
Surviving a ruptured appendix (age 11) and spending a month in St. Mary’s Hospital, breast cancer in 1967, Macular Degeneration, Sundowners Alzheimer, succumbing to a broken hip after a fall.
She enjoyed many pursuits, her roses, gardening, playing cards, ceramics, handwork and jigsaw puzzles. Always up for traveling especially to the Oregon Coast to fly her kites, Hawaii, camping with family and many other places. Membership in Beehive Rebekah’s kept her busy too. Marilyn always enjoyed telling of living on Easy St for over fifty years. Much time was spent imagining, planning and crafting her Halloween costume each year from a ladybug, Lady Godiva, etc. always keeping us in suspense.
Work places included Walla Walla County Courthouse, Montgomery Wards, Montgomery Wards Catalog Store, M & R Pharmacy and several other places.
She had many names, Mom, Grandma Guppy, Nana. Survived by daughters, Sue (Warren) Bozarth, Judy Fortney and Mari (Bruce) Hamilton; grandchildren, Debi Small, Jeff Bozarth, Roy Cohoon, Tracey (Bob) Crawford, Amanda, Russell and Martin Fortney; great-grandchildren, Skyler, Trevor and Megan Fitzpatrick, Joe and Eli Small, Jesse Bozarth, Brianne Carlos, Jesse Holiday, Aiden, Cavin and Devin Crawford, Jaxion Cohoon and Madeline Fortney; great-great-grandsons, Noah Cox and Blaze Wilkening.
Preceding her were her parents, Marvin Adkins and Lena Lieuallen Adkins Blomgren; stepfather, Robert Blomgren; brother, Pete; sisters, Merna (Marvin) Vancil, Georgia (Ken) Schisler; step-brothers, Joe and Robert Blomgren; ex-husband, Duane Duffy; father-in-law, Matthew Duffy; mother-in-law, Mabel Rainville Waldron.
A graveside service will be Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 2:00pm at the Weston Cemetery, Weston, OR. Family and friends may share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.