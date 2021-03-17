Marilyn M. Russell
September 5, 1930 — March 11, 2021
Marilyn Russell, 90, passed away on March 11, 2021, at her home in Walla Walla, WA.
Marilyn Marie Russell was born September 3, 1930, in Dayton, WA to Okal “Dodo” Sanford and Karl Smith. Marilyn attended elementary and secondary school in Dayton, where she graduated in 1948. She took classes at Eastern Washington University.
She married the love of her life, Philip Ray Russell, on June 2, 1949, at the Russell cabin up Wolf Fork on the Touchet River. They started their family in 1950 in Dayton, and in 1956 moved to Dixie to work for the Schwerin Farms and eventually moved to Walla Walla in 1962. Marilyn worked at Martin Archery in various roles from 1972 to 1992. Marilyn shared many hobbies with her husband, Phil, including square dancing and snowmobiling. They belonged to the Tollgate Trail Finders, Skyline Snowmobile Association, Oregon State Snowmobile Association, Hi-Steppers Square Dancers, Dixie Grange, Dayton Yacht Club, and the Walla Walla Historic Auto Club. Marilyn enjoyed crocheting and knitting. She loved to travel with her husband. Some of her favorite destinations were Hawaii, Alaska, British Columbia, and the east coast. They had a summer home they shared with their family in Long Beach, WA, but their favorite spot was their family cabin at Tollgate.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband, Philip Russell; and younger half-sister, Eileen Bamford. Marilyn is survived by her half-sister, Linda Smith; and three sons, Richard, Lance (Kate), and Randall (Teresa); six much-loved grandchildren, Nicholas (Andrea) Russell, Kody (Matt) Bliven, Chris Russell, Troy (Christi) Russell, John (Mischelle) Russell, and Brennan (Leisha) Moore; and many, many great-grandchildren.
A graveside service and internment will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens in College Place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.