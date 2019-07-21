Marilyn Louise Ferguson
May 5, 1935 — July 13, 2019
Marilyn Ferguson, 84, of Dayton, died July 13, at Sunset Adult Family Home of Walla Walla, where she had been a resident since August 2018.
She was born May 5, 1935, to Fredrick T. Schlitt and Martha M. Schlitt in Walla Walla where she spent her childhood, graduating from Wa-Hi in 1953. As her mother before her, upon graduating, she enrolled in the nursing program; completing her training at Saint Elizabeth School of Nursing, Yakima, WA and becoming a Registered Nurse in 1957. It was an occupation which she dearly loved and was wholly devoted to.
Shortly after starting her career at St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla, she met and married Franklin T. McCuistion. Together they had four children, but the relationship ended in divorce in 1963. Continuing her work at St. Mary’s, she was introduced to Wallace B. Ferguson, whom she married in 1965. Moving her young family to Dayton, the couple added another daughter to the ranks in 1966. They also later divorced.
In 1967, Marilyn began working at Dayton General Hospital. It was here that her passion for her chosen field flourished. A full-spectrum care facility at the time, Marilyn reveled in her many duties, ranging from patient care to delivering babies, emergency care, and surgical nurse, among others. She spent many hours on on-call status - resulting in many sleepless nights, and responded with the ambulance crew to many locations around Columbia County. Marilyn valued the close ties she shared with her fellow workers, and fervently enjoyed the time she spent on the pitcher’s mound during her time on their softball league’s team. She also bowled for several years on the town’s bowling league.
In 1986, she began dating Roy Hoon; a relationship that lasted until his passing. During their time together, they traveled the horse racing circuit; routing and betting on the horses Roy owned or shared interest in during this time. She further enjoyed their many mini-vacations and trips to the Oregon coast, something that she made more time for by retiring in 1998. In later years, she visited overseas, traveling with her sister to their family’s homeland of Germany. The duo later embarked on a meaningful, cross country venture to visit relatives in their father’s home state of Illinois.
Marilyn was an avid reader. Her Elvis amp went to 11. She enjoyed puzzles, listening to music from her collection of records, 8 Tracks, and cassettes, and was one of baseball’s truest fans. She also enjoyed needlework, the Republican Party, and family gatherings. She had a great love of animals, and gave many a good home during her lifetime.
She is survived by her sister, Marsha Case of Auburn, WA; daughters, Pam McCuistion of Federal Way, WA, and Laurie Ferguson of Dayton; sons, Tim (Cathy) McCuistion of Kent, WA, and Rob (Cindy) McCuistion of Shoreline, WA; along with seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Thomas McCuistion; a brother, Thomas; and a sister, Joan Elizabeth.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, between 4-7 p.m. at the Herring Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Dayton on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. Pastor Jeff Milsten will officiate. Burial will follow at Dayton City Cemetery. A reception, sponsored by the church auxiliary, will follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fragile X Research Foundation by visiting http://www.fraxa.org/Ferguson/, or to the Blue Mt. Humane Society through the Herring Funeral Home.