Marilyn G. Overbaugh
July 30, 1930 — April 15, 2022
Marilyn G. Overbaugh was born on July 30, 1930, in Denver, MO to W. R. and Goldie Spainhower, the oldest of five children. She attended schools in Shelton, NE and eventually graduated from Auburn Adventist Academy in WA in 1948.
The Spainhower family moved to Pendleton, OR where Marilyn met and fell in love with Lewie Overbaugh. The couple was married on August 7, 1949, in Pendleton. They lived there until moving to Coeur d’Alene, ID and then for a short time in Santa, ID. It was in 1957 that the young couple and their two small children made their home in College Place, where eventually, two more children were born. Marilyn enjoyed her job as the switchboard operator at the Walla Walla General Hospital for 22 years before retiring in 1995. It was after 52 years of marriage that the love of her life passed away on April 15, 2001.
Being the talented musician that she was, Marilyn recorded three records/CDs and was the organist at the College Place Village church for over 30 years. She also played for other churches in the valley, for weddings, funerals, and various other functions in and outside the Walla Walla area. Marilyn continued sharing her musical talents up until a few months before she passed on April 15, 2022.
Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Patricia Gabel of Walla Walla, Lori (David) Walker of Lewiston, ID, Kathy (David) Iwasa of College Place, and; son, Robert Overbaugh of Lewiston, ID; sister, Dona Klein of Yucaipa, CA; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, W. R. and Goldie Spainhower; husband, Lewis Overbaugh; brothers, Jerry Spainhower and Carroll Spainhower; great-granddaughter, Holly Holderman; sister, Rosalie Chamberlain.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 1:00 PM, at the College Place Village SDA Church, 715 SE 12th Street, College Place. Memorial contributions may be made to the Holbrook Indian School of Arizona through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.