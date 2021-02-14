Marie Isabel Belanger Shea
February 7, 1940 — February 8, 2021
Marie was born to Reginald Henry Belanger and Frances Katherine Beatty Belanger in New Westminster, British Columbia, Canada. The family moved to the United States when she was very young.
Marie attended schools in Spokane, WA and Dayton, WA. Marie married D. Dean Shea in 1956 (divorced in 1980). Their family life started in Spokane as Dean was enlisted in the USAF. His career took them to many places around the world while they grew their family. They moved about every 2 years, being stationed in Spain, Nevada, Everett, WA, Germany, Colorado, California, and England. Marie was very efficient and thorough in keeping everyone and everything running smoothly for these moves. She was a terrific cook, housekeeper and budget master. Her Betty Crocker cookbook was well used and worn. Her cooking fed her family of seven well, even from shopping at the PX. She could squeeze a nickel out of a penny. Marie taught herself to sew, making clothes for her 5 children along with special occasion dresses for her 3 daughters. She also crocheted, making afghans for her kids and grandkids in their requested colors.
When the family moved to Waitsburg, WA Marie started working outside of the home. She was a longtime cook at the White Stallion Restaurant. Dedicated and hard-working, she stayed there through 4 different owners.
Marie loved her family. Enjoying phone calls, visits, time spent together during the holidays, and celebrating special occasions. She was very proud of her children and 10 grandchildren. She liked reading, crafting and working in her yard. She always enjoyed having pets. Mostly cats and dogs but a few turtles too. She had an extensive turtle collection dating back to a family trip through Europe with a stop in Monaco for a souvenir. The family has been gifting her turtles ever since.
When diagnosed with cancer in 2015, she moved to an apartment in Walla Walla. There she made new friends, had fun playing cards and socializing.
Marie is preceded in death by her father, Reggie Belanger; mother, Frances Kay Bell; infant sister, Michelle Bell; sister, Beverly Winters; brother, John Belanger; brother, Fritz Anderson; son-in-law, Cliff Ungerecht. She is survived by her sister, Sharen Sandberg; daughters, Jeanne Bergevin (Dave), Cathy Ungerecht, Liz Alleman (John); sons, Tom Shea (Teresa), Matt Shea (Kristi); sister-in-law, Joanne Belanger; numerous nieces and nephews; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held this summer on the Oregon Coast. Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Mountain Action Council or donors choice. Arrangements made through Mountain View- Colonial DeWitt. Friends and family may share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com