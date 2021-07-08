Marie Antoinnette Marks
May 27, 1934 — July 4, 2021
Marie Antoinnette Marks, passed away from a stroke on July 4, 2021. She was born May 27, 1934, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Delbert and Meta Thom. The family moved from Cedar Rapids in 1947 to Walla Walla. She graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1952.
After high school she worked at Delicious Bake Shop where she met Leland E. Torrey. They were married in 1953 and were blessed with five children. They opened up their home to foster children as well. They divorced in 1971.
Throughout her raising her children, she was actively involved with their school activities such as room mother, always baking for school events and den mother for Washington School Boy Scout program and Girl Scout Brownies. She babysat, ironed people’s clothes and worked in retail to help supplement family income.
One of her favorite pastimes was being a member of the Fraternity Order of Eagles. She received her 60-year membership pin on Tuesday, June 28, 2021. She was on the drill team, Madam President and Madam Past President. Marie and her children helped out for many years out at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds in the two food booths, sponsored every year by the Eagles.
January 3, 1973, she married Richard Marks. After several years of marriage, they moved the family to Ketchikan, Alaska. She worked at The Bon Marche and Fireside Liquor Store. Cruise ship employees would return weekly to visit her. Continuing her love of helping others, she was an active member of the Elks. After moving back from Alaska, she returned to her business, Marie’s Clip Joint, dog grooming. She had many longtime customers that stayed friends.
Every holiday and birthday were celebrated at her home with homemade cakes, candies, popcorn bunnies and balls for Easter, “totes” full of Chex mix, fudge, peanut brittle, divinity for Christmas. Decorating for Christmas would take 3 days to unpack and put up. Grandchildren loved her dancing Santa Claus. Our families’ fondest memories will always be of Christmas at Grandma’s house. Family and friends who were going to be alone for the holidays were always welcomed.
Marie is survived by her two sisters, Beverly (Eldon) Johns of Longcreek, Oregon, Rosemary Klug of Pasco, WA; brother-in-law, Don Murphy of Marysville, WA; her children: Leanne (Tom) Filan of Walla Walla, Martin Torrey of Post Falls, Idaho, Julie (Harold) Brewer of Walla Walla, Karen (Bill) Cytanovich of College Place, Allen (Nicky) Torrey of Milton-Freewater; foster children, Ramona (Tom) Haltom of Newberg, OR, Donnie (Becky) Wilson of Dayton, WA, Dean Wilson of Starbuck, WA and Dawn (Jay) Ellington of Edwardsville, Illinois. She has been blessed with 11+ grandchildren, 28+ great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter, with two more great-great-grandchildren on the way; her favorite buddy Bo, her dog of 10 years; her closest friends, Gloria, Cheryl, and Chad. She was preceded in death by her parents; three siblings, Dorothy Keil, Donna Murphy and John Thom; husbands, Leland Torrey and Richard Marks.
Our hearts are full of thanks and the appreciation for the staff of St. Mary’s for the kind care they gave our mom, as well as the staff at Regency for her care, especially the comfort care staff.
There will be a viewing on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 3:00 – 7:00 pm at Mountain View – Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla. A Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 11:00 am at Mountain View – Colonial DeWitt, immediately followed by a Graveside service at Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens in College Place. After the Graveside service the family would like to invite friends and family back to Mountain View – Colonial DeWitt for a reception.