Marianna Grabhorn
January 13, 1936 — October 1, 2021
Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Marianna Grabhorn (Jones), passed away at her home in Walla Walla, on October 1, 2021. Family and friends were deeply thankful to be able to share sweet moments with her there. Sadly, Marianna had struggled with Alzheimer’s which was complicated by age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
Marianna was born the only child of Gordon Lewis Grabhorn and Jean Elizabeth Walkup Grabhorn in Avondale, MO, on January 13, 1936. Marianna dearly loved and was proud of her parents. Her parents graduated together from Central Methodist College. Her father was a Methodist minister and Supervisor of Services for the Blind for the State of Kansas. Marianna touted her mother as being the smartest girl in school who went on to become a teacher herself.
At Avondale Elementary School, Marianna met her life-long friend Judy who remembers her “capacity to giggle and hide dirty skillets in the oven”. After graduating from high school in Ottawa the girls would go on to different colleges. Their last reunion was in 2013 in St. George, UT, where the girls giggled and hugged again.
Marianna attended the University of Kansas (KU) in Lawrence. While there she studied journalism inspired by her comic strip and movie heroine Brenda Starr, a glamorous reporter who traveled the world on assignment. Marianna was an active Alpha Phi along with her roommate Sif from Sweden whom she would later visit in Stockholm.
While at KU Marianna met and married her husband Donald M. Jones. Together they moved to Walla Walla where Don started his career at Baker Boyer Bank while Marianna immersed herself in the community taking classes at Whitman College and joining the local chapter of Alpha Phi’s. The couple met many of their earliest and best friends playing bridge on weekend nights. Marianna and Don started their family here and would be very active in the lives of their children - Jennifer, Stephen, Paul and Michael. Marianna was a rifle target sharpshooter growing up and consequently enjoyed trap shooting with Don and the kids. She was up for fishing too as her Dad frequently took their little family camping and fishing. Marianna organized art shows for the neighborhood children and directed them in plays for school talent shows. The children were introduced to musical instruments as both she and Don played in the KU band. The family joined Pioneer United Methodist Church where Marianna played the piano, Jennifer sang in the choir, and Don and the boys met for Boy Scout meetings.
Marianna would achieve her journalistic dream working at the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin from 1962-1966 and 1973-1983 (approx.). Working her way up as a copy editor and reporter, she would become the arts and family forum editor. She met many community members whom she endeared with stories about their personal talents and interests. Taking photographs for these stories really show cased a new talent for capturing a story in black and white photos. These photos would later be displayed in an art show by future employer Coffey Communications.
Marianna continued to build a reputation for award-winning work in journalism. After the UB she would serve 3 years as Whitman College Director of News Services and Associate Director of Communications. A benefit of her interesting work here would be the great comradery and friendship she developed with coworkers Karen and Elaine.
In 1987, Marianna joined Coffey Communications in Seattle where she developed and edited the Senior Edition which she continued when the Coffey team returned to Walla Walla. In 2005, she stepped back to work part time as a writer pounding out thousands of words on a variety of health and medical subjects. With great appreciation and respect for the opportunities she had and treasured friendships she made at Coffey; Marianna retired in 2009 at the age of 75.
Who knew Marianna would emulate adventures similar to her heroine Brenda Starr, Reporter? She had interviews with famous folks like Senators Henry Jackson and Slade Gordon, Roslyn Carter, Duke Ellington, Anna Moffo and comedian Mark Russell to name a few. She would say none compared to local personalities though. She took photos from a helicopter and a Goodyear Blimp, observed laser surgery in an operating room, covered a riot at the WW State Penitentiary and later entered maximum security at the prison for an art story If the story didn’t take her there, Marianna and Jennifer went. They traveled to Sweden, Finland, Norway, Spain, Portugal, Rock of Gibraltar, Morocco, China, Guatemala and Costa Rica.
Passionate about music and dance, Marianna loved supporting and attending performances by The Walla Walla Symphony, Harper Joy Theater, WW Little Theater (WWLT) and local dance schools. She delighted in the memory of her WWLT role as the trumpet player Miss Mazeppa in the musical Gypsy. While Secretary for the Wa-Hi Music Dept from 1971-1973, Marianna got a kick out of choreographing the Wa-Hi Blue Devilettes drill and dance team performances, many with the marching band. As her Alzheimer’s advanced, music and dancing continued to bring her energy and joy.
Marianna also loved visual fine art so it was a joyful pairing when she and Seattle artist Paul McCaskill married in Dec of 1985. Together they enjoyed becoming active in the local art scene and promoting Paul’s artwork. Being of like mind, the two took pleasure in watching the news, listening to NPR and engaging in political analysis.
When the first of Marianna’s four grandsons arrived, she became known as Nana. She dearly loved and supported the boys - Paul, Alec, Vance and Davin. She was very happy to attend grandparents’ days at Edison, every one of their concerts and many other events in their lives.
Marianna contributed to the community over the years by participating in WW Junior Club, WW Jaycee Janes, WW Campfire Girls, The Heart Association, WW Hospice, National Organization for Women and The Democratic Party.
Marianna wanted her family to share with you how much she appreciated the support and love given by the community of Walla Walla. Unfortunately, too many names to list.
Marianna is survived by husband, Paul McCaskill; daughter, Jennifer (Jones) Brown; son, Stephen and wife Cindy Jones; son, Paul and wife Rene Jones; son, Michael and wife Danna Jones and their sons Paul and wife Laura Jones, Vance Jones and Samantha Wayne, Alec Jones and Davin Jones.
A Celebration of Life will be held on December 28, from 2 to 5 pm at The Marcus Whitman Hotel Renaissance Room, 6 Rose St, Walla Walla. Please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the following organizations: The Walla Walla Symphony, visit www.wwsymphony.org; Walla Walla Community Hospice by calling (509) 525-5561 where you can donate $10 or more to have an ornament with Marianna’s name displayed on the Tree of Life in the lobby of the Marcus Whitman Hotel until Dec 31; Local charity SonBridge was an excellent resource for Alzheimer’s information and support, visit www.sonbridge.org for multiple ways to donate.