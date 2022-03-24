Marian Woodhall Babcock
— March 17, 2022
Marian Woodhall Babcock, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother passed away at home, age 96, on March 17, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 11:00 am at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 27, from 1pm to 7pm at the Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home in Milton-Freewater. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital in care of the funeral home.
Marian was born in College Place, to Katrina Elizabeth Kimball and Eldon Mark Woodhall. She was raised in Walla Walla, attended Sharpstein Elementary School and graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1943. At Wa-Hi she meet James Chester Harris, and they were married in San Francisco, CA on April 7, 1944, after he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Upon his discharge they returned and made Milton-Freewater their home. They opened Harris Photography Studio, and raised three children. As a family they spent many summer vacations on the Oregon Coast, Priest Lake, ID, Glacier National Park, Wallowa Lake, and visiting family in California. Camping and fishing were always on the agenda.
Marian became a member of the Alpha Gamma Sorority, was a founding and active member of Christ the King Lutheran Church, and a lifetime member of Loyalty Chapter of Eastern Star. During her Eastern Star membership she held many local and state offices. She also headed raising funds to provide college scholarships for local Mac Hi students. Marian was also an active member of the Daughters of the Nile and the American Historical Society of the Germans from Russia.
After 38 years she divorced and married Keith Babcock on December 3, 1983. They continued to live in Milton-Freewater and enjoyed traveling to Hawaii and in the motor home to Arizona, California, and the Snake River Parks until his death in 1992.
Those who preceded her in death were parents, Betty and Eldon Woodhall; brother, Max Woodhall; son, Ronald Dean Harris; husbands, James Harris and Keith Babcock. She is survived by daughter, Laury Kay Harris Johnson (Mark) of Arizona; Thomas James Harris of Milton-Freewater; four grandsons: Jayson (Tammy) Harris, David Harris all of Washington State, Matthew (Stephanie) Johnson of Utah, and Nathan (Marcy) Johnson of Iowa; four great-granddaughters and three great-grandsons; three great-great-granddaughters and one great-great grandson; two step-daughters: Shari Bye (Stan) and Patty Lee both of Washington State.
Marian loved the town of Milton-Freewater where she made her home for 75 years, and over the years made many friends. Many family members and friends have passed before her, she will now be greeted by and see again when that time comes. She was a loving Mother who always had a calm word to say during any life storm. We Love You Mom and will miss you until we meet again. To leave a condolence online visit: www.munsellerhodes.com