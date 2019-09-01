In Loving Memory
Marian W. Taylor
August 17, 1924 — August 2, 2019
On August 2, 2019, Walla Walla resident Marian W. Taylor passed away at Parkview at Wheatland Village. Marian was born in Pendleton, Oregon on August 17, 1924.
Her parents, Ralph T. and Ethel (McIntyre) Cannon, were farming near Athena, OR at the time. Her sister, Mildred (Millie Cannon Elmgren), was 20 months older. The family lived in a house her father had built next door to his parents’ home in Athena. By the time Marian was school age, the family had moved to Walla Walla. Marian attended Green Park Elementary and then Walla Walla High School, graduating in 1943. Marian went to Washington State College (now WSU), pledged Kappa Alpha Theta, and lived in the sorority house all four years she attended college. She graduated in 1947 with a BA in Liberal Arts.
Marian met the love of her life and Walla Walla native, William P. Taylor (Bill) while in college. They both attended Wa-Hi, and although she had known who he was in high school, their paths never crossed. They became better acquainted when Bill returned to WSC after WWII and was working as a hasher (server) in the sorority house. After they both graduated in June 1947, they were married in Walla Walla on January 10, 1948. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Grandview, where Bill worked for Standard Oil. Both their daughters, Barbara and Lorna, were born while the family was living in Grandview. In 1961, Bill started working for Boeing, and the family moved to Bellevue.
In 1964 they moved to Southern California, where Bill had taken a job with North American Rockwell. While living temporarily in Downey, they went to the beach in San Clemente on a nice summer day. The little town by the ocean seemed idyllic and the family chose San Clemente as their new California home.
After Bill had retired, they found the traffic in Southern California to be more than they could handle. Seeking a more quiet and peaceful area, Marian and Bill moved back to Walla Walla in October 2002. They joined the Walla Walla Country Club, where Bill could play golf and they could enjoy dinners and parties with their family and friends.
Usually a stay-at-home mom, Marian worked on occasion doing various jobs to provide music lessons, clothing, and college tuition for her daughters. Being an incredible cook, one of Marian’s favorite jobs was as a cook at a local junior high school. At home, she enjoyed sewing, crafting, and calligraphy. The family still has many examples of her handiwork at home.
Marian was a 52 year member of P.E.O., a women’s philanthropic educational organization, which provides loans, grants, and scholarships for educational opportunities to women. She joined while living in Grandview, and transferred to chapters in Bellevue, San Clemente, and Walla Walla (Chapter BI). She was also a lifelong member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, joining alum groups in each town she lived. In San Clemente, the Theta group was particularly active and hosted many parties and golf trips with their husbands. Marian and Bill made many friends with the wonderful people in this group.
In April 2011, as Marian and Bill were experiencing some health issues, Barbara retired and moved to Walla Walla to help take care of her parents. After Bill’s death, Marian’s overall health continued to worsen and she went to live at Parkview at Wheatland Village in December 2017.
Marian will always be remembered for her kindness and giving nature. She was a friend to everyone she met. She was the perfect mother, and her daughters learned how to be kind and loving from her.
Marian is survived by her daughter, Barbara Taylor of Walla Walla; her daughter and son-in-law, Lorna and Douglas Zlock and her grandson Ryan Zlock of Walnut Creek, CA; her step-grandsons, Daniel, Brian, and Andrew Barbara and their families in Torrance, CA; her nephew, Erik (Kathy) Elmgren of Kennewick, WA; her nephew, Jon (Martha) Elmgren of Snohomish, WA; Bill’s first cousin, Shari (Corkrum) (Dean) Derby of Walla Walla; and her god-daughter, Julianne (Hockett) (Louie) Orlando of University Place, WA.
Contributions may be made in Marian’s memory to the Walla Walla Community Hospice, Walla Walla YWCA Domestic Violence Program, the Blue Mountain Humane Society, or Chapter BI of P.E.O. Donation checks should be sent c/o the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home at 315 W. Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362. According to her wishes, there will be no funeral service.
Marian’s daughters would like to thank the caring staff at Parkview at Wheatland Village and the Walla Walla Community Hospice for their assistance and expertise in caring for Marian and supporting them through this journey. In addition, they would like to express their gratitude to Magdalena Hernandez for the care, friendship, and love she gave to Marian in the last few years of her life.