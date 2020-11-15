April 15, 1927 — October 27, 2020
Daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother, Marian Peggy Crane Frazier passed away peacefully in her sleep, after a two-year struggle with dementia, October 27, 2020. She was almost 94, and had been married for almost 74 years (together for 76). She was preceded in death by her parents and a younger sister; her daughter, Katherine and son-in-law, Dennis F. Moore Sr. died five weeks ago. She is survived by her husband, Bernard H. (Bernie) Frazier and her daughter, Gillian L. Cranehahn; three grandchildren, Dennis F. Moore Jr., Carole L. Moore (and her partner Thomas Pierson), and John L. Moore (and his wife Martina); and two great-grandchildren, (Tommy Pierson and Jasmine Moore); her younger siblings, Fred Crane Jr., and Joan Ragnone Sauer also live.
Marian “Micky” to most who knew her, was born in El Paso, Texas, April 15, 1927, and died in hospice at the Odd Fellows October 27, 2020. She and Bernie met while students at Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane, in 1944, and married in Chicago, as Bernie headed to Navy training, and then to the Pacific Theatre, in World War II, ultimately settling in Walla Walla, near Bernie’s family. She loved reading books, and had read every book in Walla Walla’s Carnegie Library at one point, and was on the waiting list for new arrivals. She and Bernie and the girls were stationed in Japan for three years during the 1960s, and returned as the youngest headed to university. They were not in their home long before an opportunity for work in Europe presented itself, and they spent four years in Livorno, Italy, followed by five years in Saudi Arabia, before Bernie retired from the Army Corps of Engineers in 1977. They have lived in Walla Walla ever since.
Micky was a homemaker most of her life, but also worked for the Spokesman Review and the Walla Walla Union Bulletin as a proofreader, as well as working at Fairchild Air Force Base on a plane parts assembly line during World War II, and as a switchboard operator in San Diego, California while Bernie was deployed in the Pacific. Both Micky and Bernie loved live theatre, especially musicals, so once retired and returned to Walla Walla, they were steadily involved in Walla Walla Little Theatre and Amphitheatre productions, Micky on the Playreading Committee, and Bernie involved in sound and light design and production. My mom, my Dad’s wife, was deeply loved, and is profoundly missed. Gifts or contributions in her memory may be made to the Walla Walla Little Theatre, Fauna and Flora International, or the National Audubon Society. If the public library was open, I’m sure she would love the idea of people donating to its support as well. Dad and I are very grateful to the Odd Fellows Care Team and Community Hospice of Walla Walla for their extremely careful support and kindness shown to Micky.