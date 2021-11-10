Marian Harris
June 16, 1940 — September 27, 2021
Marian Harris was born June 16, 1940, to Ellen and Walter Obackka in Cedar Valley, Minnesota. She passed away on September 27, 2021. Marian grew up in Walla Walla, and lived on Vashon Island for many years. She lived in the Seattle area for most of her life.
Marian was a creative food entrepreneur all of her adult life, starting a number of business including her last, Partners, a tasteful choice company.
She was inducted into the Specialty Food Association’s Hall of Fame in 2016, which “honor(s) individuals whose accomplishments, impact, contributions, innovations, and successes within the specialty food industry deserve praise and recognition.”
She was an excellent cook and enjoyed sharing food and laughter at their large family gatherings on Thanksgiving and Christmas where her famous pies were always the grand finale of the evening.
She loved walking. She loved music and singing.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family on their annual summer family trips to Winthrop, Washington. She loved her employees and her daily walks through the cracker bakery where she connected to each of them every day. She built a true family business.
Marian is survived by her husband, Tom Harris of 37 years; her children, Cara (Jordan) and Greg (Tia); her step-daughters, Marjorie and Katy (Andrew); her grandchildren, Madeleine, Trevor, Siona, Kian, Annabelle and Daniel; her sisters-in-law, Maxine Obacka and Susan Harris; and her niece, Andrea Arntsen-Harris (Andrew); as well as her extended family of nieces and nephews.
She will forever live in the hearts of those who loved her. Donations in her name to Mary’s Place Seattle or Farestart are requested in lieu of flowers. Due to COVID, her Celebration of Life Event will be held at a later date.