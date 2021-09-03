Marian E. Larson
May 28, 1921 — September 1, 2021
Marian E. Larson died September 1, 2021, at her home in College Place. She was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin on May 28, 1921, to W. Frank and Theresa (Yanzer) Kunert. After moving several times, the family returned to La Crosse and she attended Central High School, graduating in 1939. In 1942 she graduated from La Crosse State Teachers College and spent the next three years teaching in primary grades.
Marian decided to go to Logan school of Chiropractic at St. Louis to become an x-ray technician so she could assist her father, a local chiropractor. It was here that she met William H. Corell, Jr., whom she married on December 23, 1947. He died September 28, 1949. Upon returning to La Crosse, Marian re-entered the field of education as a substitute teacher which she continued until 1985.
On October 8, 1960, she married James W. Larson. During their 41 years of marriage, they traveled extensively, enjoyed many outdoor activities and spent quiet times reading, playing games, and doing jig saw puzzles. Marian also enjoyed doing volunteer work and cross word puzzles. Jim died on January 18th, 2002.
Marian is survived by a son, William F. (Susan) Corell of Liberty Lake, WA; a daughter, Barbara Larson of College Place; cousins, friends, and her grand-dog, Luna of Liberty Lake, WA.
A memorial service will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 628 Lincoln Street Walla Walla, at 11:00 am, with music at 10:45, on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church.