Marian Babcock Mar 22, 2022

Marian BabcockMar. 6, 1926 — Mar. 17, 2022MILTON FREEWATER - Marian L. Babcock, 96, died March 17, 2022, at home.Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater.