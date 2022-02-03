Marial G. Cootz Feb 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marial G. CootzJuly 11, 1933 — Feb. 1, 2022MILTON FREEWATER - Marial Grace Cootz, 88, died Feb. 1, 2022, at home.Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Milton Freewater Arrangement Main Funeral Home Pend Read more: Thomas Pautler, MD Jan 30, 2022 +2 Luella V. Thompson Jan 30, 2022 Rose Marie Boutillier Jan 30, 2022 DON'T MISS 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Farm Farm land - wheat / canola Merchandise 1 Walla Walla City Cemetery Old Merchandise 2 Split, seasoned Locust or mixe Merchandise 3 2 Burial plots, Blue Mountain ALL CLASSIFIEDS