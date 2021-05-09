Mariah Villalpando
— May 1, 2021
Mariah Villalpando passed away early in the morning on May 1, 2021. Mariah was the light of everyone’s life. She was always the person you could go to when you needed anything. She would always give you the honest truth and give you a shoulder to cry on whenever you needed it. She spent her life living it to fullest the way she wanted - care free and spiritual!
She loved getting together for family dinners at her grandparents. One of her favorite things was a long country drive with good music and a great sunset!
She is survived by her mom, Elizabeth; step dad; sister, Thalia; and brother, Julian. Her grandparents, Juan and Diane; her second parents, Amanda and Ramiro; her cousins, Andrew, Noah, Nevaeh, and Yaya; uncles, JJ and Matthew.
Viewing will be May 10, 2021, from 1pm-6pm at Herring Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla.
Funeral services will be May 11, 2021, held at St. Patrick’s Church, Walla Walla at 10am.