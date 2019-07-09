Maria S. Badillo
November 30, 1930 — July 5, 2019
Maria S. Badillo went to be with the Lord on July 5, 2019, surrounded by all her family. She was born November 30, 1930, in Edinburg, Texas to Bonfacio Partida and Petra Aldape. She met her husband Rafael Badillo in Edinburg. She had three kids, Gilberto (Marina) Badillo, Graciela (Carlos) Cortez and Nora Badillo; nine grandchildren, Gilberto, Estrellita, LeBron Badillo, Erik (Norma) Cortez, Alex, Nick, Karli Cortez, Kariss, Kobee Carillo; great-grandchildren, Erica, Mateo Cortez.
Rosary will be Wednesday, July 10 at 6 pm at Munselle Rhodes Funeral Home; Church service at 11 am on Thursday at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Milton-Freewater.