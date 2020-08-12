Maria “Emma” Saldivar
May 6, 1954 — August 9, 2020
Emma Saldivar, 66, passed away at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Walla Walla. Viewing will be Thursday, August 13, from 12pm to 5pm with a Funeral beginning at 5pm, all at Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla. She will be laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery that following Friday the 14, during a private family gathering.
Emma was born to Francisca Gutierrez and Antonio Saldivar on May 6, 1954, in Zacatecas, Mexico.
Emma was a poem and song writer, she loved to sing, and she loved Our Lord Jesus Christ. She was a member of the New Song Church in Walla Walla. She loved to joke with her father when he was alive and with her siblings, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews whom she loved very much. Emma loved her family very much. She loved to travel to Texas, Idaho and Mexico to see family. She loved to pray and give blessings. She was the 5th oldest of 18 brothers and sisters.
Emma is survived by her sisters: Velia Vargas (Joe), Maria C. Saldivar, Olivia Gaytan (Benjamin), Lety Arrebalos (Junior), Maria Luisa Saldivar de Pone (Antonio), Claudia Saldivar (Enrique), Diana Baena (Greg); brothers: Jose Luis (Marion), Juan Antonio (Marcelina), Jose Guadalupe (Ana) Jose Ruben (Ana), Jaime (Angela), Gustavo (Gail), Carlos (Maricruz), Jesus Manuel; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Josefina; and a brother, Alberto.
