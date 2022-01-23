Maria De Jesus Segraves
March 27, 1973 — December 4, 2021
Maria De Jesus Segraves, 48, was received into the arms of our Heavenly Father on December 4, 2021, after a late diagnosis of metastasized reproductive cancer. Our precious loved one has finally found peace.
Maria was born to Isabel Rivera Bajo on March 27, 1973, in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico. When she was just three months old, her mother met Bill Segraves. They made Maria a big sister on July 4, 1974, when her brother, Elmer, was born.
Maria spent the first seven years of her life living in Mexico with her mother, brother, and maternal family, until naturalized in 1980, when she immigrated to Dayton, to be with the Segraves family. She enjoyed reminiscing about her carefree childhood in Mexico, when her brother was her best friend, and they would spend their days playing at the local dump and in the desert sand. She cherished this time with her namesake, abuela Maria, and tías, Ramona and Rosa; having Abuela do her hair and feeling happy and loved.
In early adolescence, Maria fell victim to nearly a decade of sexual abuse and rape, after years of unrecognized grooming. The irreparable physical and psychological trauma of enduring this haunted her for the rest of her life, oftentimes making everyday life a struggle. Through it all, Maria desired to achieve the knowledge and strength to become an advocate for other survivors someday. Attending many seminars and classes throughout the Pacific Northwest, she travelled as far as Kentucky in search of finding understanding and healing. Maria wanted her story to be told, so that victims would know they are not alone, they deserve to heal and be loved; and it is not their fault, but that of their abuser’s.
In 1993, Maria graduated from Dayton High School, and shortly after attended the National Neon Institute in Benicia, California. There, she learned and mastered the art of neon sign making and enjoyed the freedom the California lifestyle gave her.
Upon settling back in the Dayton/Walla Walla area, Maria attended WWCC, and worked in healthcare at many institutions and private residences as a caretaker, CNA, and interpreter. She was kind, charismatic, and intelligent; and found great purpose in giving comfort to others.
Maria found refuge in the Seventh-day Adventist community, becoming a believer in our Lord and Savior. The friendships and connections she developed helped her to distance herself from her past, and further instilled in her the unconditional love of God. One of her greatest memories was participating in a missionary trip to the Big Island of Hawaii, where she helped build tiny homes for the homeless in Hilo, and relished in the beauty and wonder of the island. She always wished to return someday.
Animals and nature gave Maria her greatest comfort. There was never a creature unworthy of her affection or rescue, though she was particularly fond of her kitties, Cassie, Dina, and Drama. She enjoyed the tranquility found in hiking, mountain biking, and spending time at her family property on Jasper Mountain.
Not having any children of her own, some of the best days of her life were spent helping raise her niece and nephews, getting to experience childhood and a glimpse of innocence again. Tía Ria, as the children called her, filled their days with hikes, hide and seek, arts and crafts, and used her culinary skills to instill in them a fondness for caramelized onions and soy sauce.
She will be sorely missed, until we meet again.
Maria’s wishes were to have her ashes spread in the meadow on the Wolf Fork, in Hilo, Hawaii, and in her home country of Mexico.
Maria is survived by her loving family; mother, Isabel (Sam) Melton; brother, Elmer (Kathy) Segraves; nieces and nephews, Alyssa, Alexus, Brenton, and Gabriel; and her three fur babies. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Vidal Rivera and Maria Bajo, and Muriel and Elmer Segraves.
A special thank you to Doctor Jose Gomez Bautista, nurses Rebecca and Nichole, and EMT Dusty for giving her peace and comfort in her final hours. You guys are incredible. Memorial contributions can be made to either Blue Mountain Humane Society, or Children’s Home Society.