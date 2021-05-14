Maria D. Wilks
June 17, 1955 — May 5, 2021
Maria D. Wilks, age 65, died on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center. She was born on June 17, 1955, in Moorhead, Minnesota to Fidencio Castorena Sr., and Maria Antonia Balderas.
Maria worked for the College Place School District as a Para Educator where she touched many lives with her huge smile, big hugs, and willingness to listen and love all. Her favorite family memories were those created at the Oregon Coast. She will be missed by many.
Maria is survived by her four children: daughters Tina Hilton (Tony Gonzalez), Veronica Wheeler (John), Angelica Mercado (Jimmy), and son Ramon Cavazos Jr.; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; two sisters, and two brothers. She is preceded in death by both her parents; one brother and one sister; also her first husband, Ramon Cavazos Sr.; and late husband, Paul Lee Wilks.
Her service will be held Saturday, May 15, at the Blue Mountain Community Church at 2:30 p.m., Pastor Jim Snyder will officiate.