Marguerite Ann Clark Babcock
(Patzkowski-Hicks)
May 20, 1917 — August 28, 2020
Marguerite was born on May 20, 1917, to George and Minnie Clark, in Walla Walla. She was 103 and died at home after a short illness.
Her first marriage was to Harry “Red” Patzkowski and they had two children. She later married Earnest Lyle Hicks and gave birth to four more children.
Several years after Earnest died, she married the love of her life, Gene Babcock. She was 83 at the time and believed that love has no age limit.
She was a great mom and a wonderful cook. She worked as a cook for the Walla Walla Public Schools and Whitman College. She also served as bookkeeper for Earnest’s business. Family camping and fishing trips were high on her list of things to do, along with gardening and decorating the house for every large or small holiday during the year. She was also well known for her love of See’s chocolate, anything red, dresses and shoes, and good-looking men no matter what their age. Marguerite was a lifelong, third generation member of Grace United Methodist Church. She loved spending time with her church friends, Women’s Society and singing in the Choir.
She was well known for her sense of humor and infectious laughter. In her later years, she could be found spending time with her family; children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Gatherings with her cousins were important, too.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her three husbands; and three siblings, George Clark, Norbert Clark, and Eleanor Pepin. She is survived by her six children: Boyd “Pat” Patzkowski and Sonya Patzkowski Watts, both of Walla Walla, Clark Hicks of Cashmere WA, George Hicks of Canyon Lake CA, Doug Hicks of Tacoma WA, and Marguerite “Missy” Hicks also of Walla Walla; and numerous grand and great grandchildren, plus four special nieces.
Marguerite, also known as Mom, Granny, Mugs and Maggie, will be deeply missed as she was a brightly shining spirit who comes along but once in a generation. Her love for everyone and sense of humor will be remembered by all who knew her.
Due to current covid-19 restrictions, Marguerite’s memorial celebration will be scheduled for a date to be determined next year.