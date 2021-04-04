Margee Marie Hall
December 12, 1938 — March 24, 2021
Margee Marie (Benefiel) Hall, died March 24, 2021, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, WA at age 82.
Margee was born December 12, 1938, in Walla Walla, WA to Ola (Bricker) and Orville Benefiel. Margee and her family lived on the Hanford Area Reservation during construction. The family returned to Walla Walla where Margee attended Green Park Elementary School, Pioneer Jr. High School, and graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1956. After graduation she moved to Pasco, WA, where she worked at the telephone company for a couple of years.
Margee returned to Walla Walla and went to work in admitting at St. Mary’s Hospital where she met Ronald B. Hall of Idaho. They married November 11, 1960, at her parent’s home. Margee and Ron moved to Hamer, ID, and their daughter, Lexann was born on December 17, 1961, two months early, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Idaho Falls. They moved back to Walla Walla and their second daughter, Kellie, was born on August 23, 1963 at St. Mary’s Hospital. Shortly after, they moved back to Idaho. When Lexann started school, Margee went to work at Hamer Grade School as a cook. In 1968 Margee and her daughters returned to Walla Walla. Ron and Margee divorced in the early 1970s. Margee worked as a waitress at Eddie Mae’s, Newberry’s lunch counter, and Booknook lunch counter. During this time she also attended Walla Walla Community College, and earned her degree in accounting/book keeping. Unable to find a job in her field, Margee returned to working at St. Mary’s Hospital in Central Supply where she worked for 20 years till MS forced an early retirement. Margee then moved to TLC at Odd Fellows Home in 2008. She was involved in the food committee and was resident counsel president. In 2016 Margee transferred to East Care where she continued in the food committee and became counsel president for the East Care.
Margee is survived by Lexann (Don) Boen of Walla Walla, Kellie (Kim) Hall-Anderson of College Place, Rita Wustner of California, GB Cornupoia (David Benefiel) of New Mexico; five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ola and Orville; and ex-husband, Ron.
A viewing will be held for Margee on Tuesday, April 6, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, April 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt Funeral Home. Friends and family may sign her online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com