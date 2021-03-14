Margaret (Peggy) Murray
May 18, 1926 — February 28, 2021
Margaret (Peggy) Murray died peacefully on February 28, 2021, at Park Plaza Retirement Community in Walla Walla. Peggy’s family is very appreciative of Park Plaza and making it a “home” for Peggy.
Peggy was born in Cork, Ireland in 1926. She left Ireland in the early 1950s to immigrate to Walla Walla. She was sponsored by her aunt, Margaret Murphy Fischbach and her uncle, Fred Fischbach. She pursued her career in nursing at St. Joseph’s School of Nursing in Lewiston, Idaho and worked for St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla for her entire career. She enjoyed her career in health care, while providing kindness and care to many people throughout the years.
Peggy was especially close to her nephew, Michael J. McKeirnan (Lisa), of College Place, and their seven children. Michael hosted a 90th birthday party for Peggy in May 2016 where many Irish friends in Walla Walla celebrated with her. She enjoyed many Christmas and New Year celebrations at Mike and Lisa’s home.
Peggy loved flowers, dogs, Irish music, her American home, and her trips back to Ireland.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Mary Murray of Cork, Ireland; and her siblings: Maureen, Kathleen, John, Maurice, Laurence, Eileen, and Philomena. Peggy is survived by many nieces and nephews throughout Washington State and Ireland.
A Rosary and funeral are on March 19, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. The Rosary will be at 9:30 AM, followed with Mass at 10:00. Burial will be held at Holy Rosary Cemetery, Pomeroy, on Monday, March 22, at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla.