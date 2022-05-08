Margaret Mary Anderson Neace
April 15, 1962 — April 12, 2022
Margie was born in South Dakota on April 15, 1962. She moved with her family to Washington State in the summer of 1967. Margie passed away on April 12, 2022, with her husband Dan, at her side.
She is survived by her husband, Dan; their sons, Ryan and Adam; grandson, Aiden; her siblings, Beth Burton from Dayton, Mary Lou Newman from Walla Walla, Suzanne Nostrant from Cove, OR, Jim Anderson from Mexico, John Anderson from Dayton, Joe Anderson from Dayton; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Anderson; and little sister, Lisa.
Margie went to school at Dayton Elementary and graduated from Dayton High School in 1980. During HS, she enjoyed Basketball and Track with her close classmates.
She married Dan Neace on March 24, 1984. They made their first home in Spokane. Margie worked at Spokane Federal Credit Union, and Dan worked as a heavy diesel mechanic.
In 1985, they moved back to Dayton to start a family. She was employed by American Line Builders, doing bid orders. They had two sons, Ryan and Adam. Margie got her AA degree at WWCC in accounting in 1991 and placed first at the state board competition in Seattle. She went to work as Payroll Administrator at Key Technology from 1991-96.
In 1993, they moved to Walla Walla. While raising their two sons there, Margie was very active in Assumption and Desales fundraising, which included the Assumption Playground Activity Structure.
In her extra time, Margie loved to coach AAU and Peach basketball. She really understood the game, and the kids listened to her. She never missed watching her sons play sports, sitting in the stand or bleachers, cheering them on.
Many vacations were spent at Lake Chelan with family. Margie loved to swim in the clean, clear lake. Margie and Dan loved to barbecue, watch movies, football, March madness, and golf. In addition, they enjoyed walking their dogs and working in the yard together.
Margie especially loved the holidays. Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, and St. Patrick’s Day. She loved to decorate. She would go all out for each one, cooking spectacular meals and spending hours decorating the Christmas tree, making it perfect. And she made sure everyone got a gift!
She and Dan were married for 38 years. Margie loved fiercely… If you were her family or friend, you know what this means.
Margie will never be forgotten but will always be greatly missed.