Margaret Louise Martin
February 27, 1929 — March 27, 2022
Margaret Louise Martin, 93, passed away on March 27, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Margaret was born on February 27, 1929, in Colfax, Washington to George and Sarah (Wilhelm) Carder. Margaret had 1 brother and 2 sisters.
On November 22, 1945, Margaret married Howard Martin in Walla Walla. Margaret and Howard were both farmers. Family was important to Margaret, and she was especially fond of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Versteeg; sons, Gary Martin (Kathy) and Terry Martin (Karen); seven grandchildren, Stacey Ahlers, Keri Weber, Diane Martin, Katy Martin, Bryan Martin, Danny Martin and Shane Versteeg; as well as 11 great-grandchildren, Jacob, Blake, Brooke, Garrett, Natalie, Austin, Claire, Daxton, Riley, Ezra, and Bronson.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Sarah Carder; her husband, Howard; and her brother and two sisters.
Friends and family may share memories of Margaret and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.