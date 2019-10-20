Margaret Jean (Walsh) Martin
March 11, 1932 — Oct. 13, 2019
Margaret Jean (Walsh) Martin of Walla Walla passed away peacefully on October 13, 2019, at Eagle Springs Memory Care in College Place where she had been a resident since June of 2013.
Margaret was born in Osage, Iowa on March 11, 1932, to Francis Kent and Merle Irene (Thompson) Walsh. The family later moved to Ames, Iowa where she graduated from Ames High School.
Margaret met her future husband Richard in 1950 in Ames where he was working in heavy construction. They were married on June 18, 1951. The first two of their three children, John Richard and J. Camron (Jeffery) arrived while they lived there. The family moved to Humboldt County, California in February 1955 where their daughter Janice Marie was born in 1956. They remained there living in the towns of Fortuna, Rio Dell, and Phillipsville. After the flood of December 1964, Richard and Margaret relocated to Walla Walla where they lived the remainder of their years.
Margaret excelled in the secretarial classes she attended in high school, and that type of work became her profession. She entered the workforce as lead secretary in the botany department at Iowa State College. After the move to California, she became secretary to the principal at South Fork High School in Miranda. Following the move to Walla Walla she continued working in the school system there for 23 years. She was initially a secretary in elementary schools, and later at Walla Walla High School. She held the position of secretary to the principal there for 20 years retiring in June of 1992. Margaret was a true professional in her working life and believed strongly that appearance really mattered. She was never seen outside the house without perfect makeup and hair and stylish clothing. She thoroughly enjoyed her job and loved the daily interaction with the students at Wa-Hi becoming a mentor and confidant to many of them over the years.
After retirement Margaret filled her time maintaining her gardens at the family home and enjoying time with her family and many friends. An avid reader of romance novels, she also enjoyed needlework and traveling. Over time they toured much of the western United States most often to visit family members. The travel highlight of her life was a trip with several of her friends to tour Great Britain.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; brother-in-law, Richard Hegland; daughter, Janice; daughter-in-law, Marilyn; and two infant siblings. Margaret leaves behind her sister, Marilyn Hegland of Ames Iowa; sons, John Richard Martin and J. Camron Martin (Ruthlean Hunter) of Walla Walla; and son-in-law, Mark Allen of Walla Walla. She is also survived by grandchildren, Gerrod Allen Martin, Adam Ian Martin, and Aron Alexander Martin all of Walla Walla, Emily Ann Allen of Kennewick and Adam Jeffery Butler of Nevada; great-grandchildren, John Thomas Martin (Victoria) at Fort Stewart in Hinesville GA, Carter Allen Martin in Walla Walla, and Nathan Curtis Martin in Spokane Falls; as well as a great-great-granddaughter, Brently Raelyn Martin; and many nieces and nephews.
Margaret’s family would like to express their deep appreciation and thanks to Dr. Robert Carmody and especially to the care staff at Eagle Springs Memory Care in College Place.
Cremation was held at Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt Funeral Home in Walla Walla. A Memorial service and celebration of life will held in the spring of 2020 with a date and time to be announced later. Private inurnment will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Walla Walla.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that charitable donations be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation through the funeral home. Donations may be mailed to: Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, 1551 Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla 99362. Friends and family may share memories and sign her online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com