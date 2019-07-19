Margaret Elaine Scott
February 21, 1937 — July 16, 2019
Margaret Elaine Scott died peacefully at home on July 16, 2019 at the age of 82. Margaret was a lifelong Walla Walla resident. She was married to Bradley Scott and had four children - Carol Scott, Wayne Scott, Joyann Scott, and Dorothy Scott.
She is survived by Wayne and Dorothy; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A service will be held graveside at Mountain View Cemetery on Monday, July 22 at noon. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Society in Margaret’s name.