Margaret E. Timmons
December 12, 1930 — October 29, 2021
Margaret E. Timmons, Milton-Freewater, passed away October 29, 2021, at her home at the age of 90 years. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 2:30 P.M. at the First Christian Church in Milton-Freewater with Pastor Linda Mueller of the Christ the King Lutheran Church officiating. Concluding services and interment will be in the Milton-Freewater Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Frazier Farmstead Museum through the Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862. There will be a potluck reception to follow at the Elks Lodge in Milton-Freewater. Friends who wish to pay their respects may call at the funeral home Thursday 1-5 P.M. and Friday 1-5 and 7-9.
Margaret was born December 12, 1930, in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, the daughter of Harold and Alma Schmelzer Nichols. She married Marvin Timmons in College Place, on May 28, 1950, and celebrated 71 years of marriage this year.
Margaret was actively involved in civic and youth organizations across Oregon and has been recognized numerous times for her dedication to the community youth. She was a founding member of Christ the King Lutheran Church. She enjoyed making over 100 Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls for family and friends.
Margaret is survived by husband, Marvin Timmons at home; two sons, Steve (Cindy) Timmons, Milton-Freewater, Thomas (Shiela) Timmons, Medford, OR; daughter-in-law, Darcy Timmons, Milton-Freewater; two daughters, Deanna (Gary) Garrard, Hermiston, OR, Nancy Sams, Milton-Freewater; 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Karen; son, John; siblings, William Nichols, Richard Nichols, Elizabeth Nerland, Helen Nichols and Mildred Vandegrift. To leave a condolence online, visit www.munsellerhodes.com.